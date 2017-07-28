Pentagon detects North Korean ballistic missile launch

The Pentagon said on Friday it had detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch and was carrying out assessments to gather further information.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT).

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the missile may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

He added that a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened and that Japan would take every necessary step to ensure the safety of its citizens.