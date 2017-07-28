Pentagon detects North Korean ballistic missile launch
28 July 2017 - 17:45
The Pentagon said on Friday it had detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch and was carrying out assessments to gather further information.
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT).
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the missile may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
He added that a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened and that Japan would take every necessary step to ensure the safety of its citizens.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP