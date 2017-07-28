World

Pentagon detects North Korean ballistic missile launch

28 July 2017 - 17:45 By Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017.
Image: KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

The Pentagon said on Friday it had detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch and was carrying out assessments to gather further information.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT).

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the missile may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

He added that a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened and that Japan would take every necessary step to ensure the safety of its citizens.

