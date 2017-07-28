WATCH: Dreamlike drone video of whales swimming off coast

A videographer filmed a dreamlike drone video showing whales calmly swimming off the Western Australia coast.

The aerial video shot by Joshua Van Staden in July shows southern right whales swimming in twos along the coastline in Esperance.

What helped Van Staden film the video was a spotting group on social media dedicated to shark, whale and dolphin sightings, the videographer said.

"If I see a post on the sightings page and it seems good, my friend and I quickly hop in the car and go racing down to the beach close by - about 10-15 minutes drive from my house. After the filming of these whales I knew I had to make a video," he told Reuters by email.