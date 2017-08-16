The sickening events of Charlottesville smell of Nazism

Back in 1990, author Mike Godwin noted that the longer an online conversation went on, the more likely it was that one of the participants would eventually bring up an argument about Hitler.

Godwin made the statement before the World Wide Web changed the lives of people, but his famous law is still as relevant today as it was 27 years ago.

Today it's known as Godwin's Law, which says: "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Hitler approaches 1."

Godwin's Law, which can be applied from forums to comment threads, has once again been in the headlines following the violence in Charlottesville.

Heather Heyer was killed when a car ploughed into a group of people protesting against white supremacist groups marching in the Virginia city.