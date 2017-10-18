World

Taiwan says its 23 million people will decide their future

18 October 2017 - 08:23 By Reuters
President Xi Jinping.
President Xi Jinping.
Image: AFP

Taiwan's government said on Wednesday that it was "absolutely" the right of Taiwan's 23 million people to decide their future, after Chinese President Xi Jinping said any attempt to separate the island from China would be thwarted.

The perpetration of Taiwan's democratic system is a core value of Taiwan's, the Mainland Affairs Council said in reaction to Xi's speech.

China considers democratic and self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary. 

China's Xi caught between Kim nukes, Trump tweets

As Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepares to embark on a second five-year term this week, the impulsive leaders of North Korea and the United States ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Flood of sexual harassment claims seen boosting efforts to outlaw sextortion World
  2. Suspect arrested in connection with Ogies informal settlement shooting South Africa
  3. Western Cape has most pipes pumping waste into the sea Sci-Tech
  4. China's Xi pledges to build 'modern socialist country' World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X