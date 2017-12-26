World

IN PICTURES | Quirky and Cute images from around the world

In the waning hours of 2017 we take a look back at some of the years’ most engaging and quirky photos

26 December 2017 - 13:00 By AFP and TimesLIVE
Fans wearing fancy dress are searched as they arrive ahead of the PDC World Championship darts final between Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Scotland's Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace in north London on January 2, 2017.
Image: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP
Women practising swimming with mermaid tails at a mermaid training school in a pool in Moscow, March 16, 2017. Russian women who have dreamt of becoming a mermaid since their youngest years, start turning their fantasies into reality with a new type of fitness ñ mermaid swimming.
Image: AFP PHOTO / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
A baby Sumatran elephant plays with a mahout from the Trumon Conservation Response Unit at the Leuser Ecosystem wildlife reservation area in south Aceh district, May 10, 2017. The baby elephant was born on March 16 in Trumon, a wildlife corridor located in the south of the Leuser Ecosystem, which is experiencing severe threats of encroachment due to its proximity to villages.
Image: AFP PHOTO / CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN

'Han the Robot' waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity in a demonstration of artificial intelligence (AI) by Hanson Robotics at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. Artificial intelligence is the dominant theme at this year's sprawling RISE tech conference at the city's harbourfront convention centre, but the live robot exchange took the AI debate to another level.
Image: AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCE
Maud Le Car of France wipes out during her round four heat in the Womens Champions Tour group at the US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, on August 2, 2017.
Image: AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON.

A naked man playing guitar stands in front of police officers during a protest called by several French unions against the labour law reform in Paris, on September 12, 2017. French unions launched a day of strikes and protests today against French President's flagship labour reforms, a key test as he stakes his presidency on overhauling the sluggish economy. More than 180 street protests are planned nationwide against the reforms, which are intended to tackle stubbornly high unemployment by loosening the rules that govern how businesses hire and fire people.
Image: AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
Yousef Al-Bahtini, a twelve-year-old Palestinian boy invited to attempt the record attempt for 'fastest time to travel 20 metres in a contortion roll' by Guinness World Records, shows off his acrobatic skills as he contorts his body at the seaport in Gaza City on September 20, 2017. Al-Bahtini currently awaits permission to travel to Jordan where he is to perform the attempt.
Image: AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED

Worshippers of St. Mary's Mission church pray during the Sunday church service in Kisumu, on October 29, 2017.
Image: AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA
