IN PICTURES | Quirky and Cute images from around the world

A naked man playing guitar stands in front of police officers during a protest called by several French unions against the labour law reform in Paris, on September 12, 2017. French unions launched a day of strikes and protests today against French President's flagship labour reforms, a key test as he stakes his presidency on overhauling the sluggish economy. More than 180 street protests are planned nationwide against the reforms, which are intended to tackle stubbornly high unemployment by loosening the rules that govern how businesses hire and fire people.

Image: AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT