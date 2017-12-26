IN PICTURES | Quirky and Cute images from around the world
In the waning hours of 2017 we take a look back at some of the years’ most engaging and quirky photos
26 December 2017 - 13:00
A baby Sumatran elephant plays with a mahout from the Trumon Conservation Response Unit at the Leuser Ecosystem wildlife reservation area in south Aceh district, May 10, 2017. The baby elephant was born on March 16 in Trumon, a wildlife corridor located in the south of the Leuser Ecosystem, which is experiencing severe threats of encroachment due to its proximity to villages.
'Han the Robot' waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity in a demonstration of artificial intelligence (AI) by Hanson Robotics at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. Artificial intelligence is the dominant theme at this year's sprawling RISE tech conference at the city's harbourfront convention centre, but the live robot exchange took the AI debate to another level.
A naked man playing guitar stands in front of police officers during a protest called by several French unions against the labour law reform in Paris, on September 12, 2017. French unions launched a day of strikes and protests today against French President's flagship labour reforms, a key test as he stakes his presidency on overhauling the sluggish economy. More than 180 street protests are planned nationwide against the reforms, which are intended to tackle stubbornly high unemployment by loosening the rules that govern how businesses hire and fire people.
Yousef Al-Bahtini, a twelve-year-old Palestinian boy invited to attempt the record attempt for 'fastest time to travel 20 metres in a contortion roll' by Guinness World Records, shows off his acrobatic skills as he contorts his body at the seaport in Gaza City on September 20, 2017. Al-Bahtini currently awaits permission to travel to Jordan where he is to perform the attempt.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE