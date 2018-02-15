World

China reports first human case of H7N4 bird flu

15 February 2018 - 07:57 By Reuters
Since 2013, at least 600 people have died in China and more than 1,500 people have fallen sick as a result of H7N9 bird flu virus.
Since 2013, at least 600 people have died in China and more than 1,500 people have fallen sick as a result of H7N9 bird flu virus.
Image: 123RF/Phasut Waraphisit

China has reported the first human case of the H7N4 strain of bird flu in a woman in an eastern coastal province, though she has since recovered.

The winter is traditionally the high season for bird flu infections.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Hong Kong government's Centre for Health Protection said it had informed of the case by mainland China's health ministry, the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

According to the commission, this was the first case of human infection with the H7N4 strain in the world, the Hong Kong government said.

The case involved a 68-year-old woman in Jiangsu province who developed symptoms on Dec. 25, was admitted to hospital on Jan. 1 and discharged on Jan. 22.

"She had contact with live poultry before the onset of symptoms. All her close contacts did not have any symptoms during the medical surveillance period," the Hong Kong government said.

It cited the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention as saying the virus' genes "were determined to be of avian origin".

The H7N9 strain is far more common in China for humans.

Since 2013, at least 600 people have died in China and more than 1,500 people have fallen sick as a result of H7N9 bird flu virus. Some 40 percent of people hospitalised with the virus die.

China recorded just a single human case of H7N9 last month. Last year 192 people contracted the H7N9 strain, 79 of whom died.  

READ MORE

Big China city says many poultry markets infected with bird flu: media

Authorities in China's third-largest city warned that about 30% of its live poultry markets were contaminated with the H7N9 avian flu virus, the ...
News
1 year ago

Macau culls 7,500 chicken over bird flu scare

Macau culled 7,500 chicken after discovering the H7-type avian influenza in live poultry for the first time in the city, authorities said, adding the ...
News
3 years ago

Death toll from new China bird flu rises

Six more people in China have been confirmed as infected with the new H7N9 strain of bird flu and one of them has died, the World Health Organisation ...
News
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Wildcat bus driver strike hampers Gautrain service South Africa
  2. Security tight ahead of 'Gupta five' court appearance South Africa
  3. Memorial service for JMPD officer who was shot during hijacking South Africa
  4. Remembering Marikana‚ Amnesty International wants post-Zuma era to bring ... South Africa
  5. Ex-student arrested after 17 shot dead at Florida high school World

Latest Videos

Zuma is gone! But we’ll miss his charisma
Zuma resigns on live TV
X