World

Four dead after blast destroys shop and home in English city of Leicester

26 February 2018 - 09:53 By Reuters
Members of the emergency services move debris at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain, February 25, 2018.
Members of the emergency services move debris at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain, February 25, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Darren Staples

At least four people were killed and four more injured when a blast destroyed a convenience store and a home in the central English city of Leicester on Sunday, British police said.

"There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital," Leicestershire Police Superintendent Shane O’Neill said.

"We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties," O’Neill said.

The blast ripped through the building on Sunday night, destroying a shop on the ground floor and a two-storey apartment above it. There was no immediate indication that the explosion was linked to terrorism, police said.

Pictures and videos showed flames leaping into the sky from the site which was reduced to rubble.  

Most read

  1. Durban 'hijack' victim executed South Africa
  2. Home owners fume over Joburg property valuations South Africa
  3. Michelle Obama memoir 'Becoming' coming in November Books
  4. Higher power to intervene in DUT impasse South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X