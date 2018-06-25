US Supreme Court ducks dispute over florist who refused gay wedding request

After siding with a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, the US Supreme Court on Monday sent back to lower courts a similar dispute over a florist who declined to create flower arrangements for a same-sex wedding based on her Christian beliefs.

The justices threw out a 2017 ruling by Washington state’s Supreme Court that Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers in the city of Richland, about 320 kms southeast of Seattle, had violated the state’s anti-discrimination law and a consumer protection measure.

The court ordered the top Washington state court to revisit the case in light of its ruling on June 4 in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who similarly cited his Christian beliefs in refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Stutzman in 2013 refused to provide the arrangements to Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, who were getting married after the state legalized same-sex marriage the prior year. She was hit with a $1,000 fine and directed to make floral arrangements for same-sex weddings if she does so for opposite-sex weddings.

In the baker case, the court ruled that a Colorado state commission had showed hostility to religion in violation of his religious rights under the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

The state court will now re-examine Stutzman’s case for any evidence of anti-religious bias.

Stutzman’s lawyers argue that such bias existed, noting that the state did not take action against the gay owner of a Seattle coffee shop who threw out anti-abortion activists. The activists said they were discriminated against because of their religious views.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said there is no evidence of hostility against religion in Stutzman’s case.

The Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling in favor of Denver-area baker Jack Phillips left significant legal issues unresolved that the justices potentially could have addressed had they taken up the florist case.