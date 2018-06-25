WATCH | Naturalists frolic in the Parisian sun on ‘naked day’
25 June 2018 - 12:22
A few hundred nudists gathered for a naked day in the sun in the Bois de Vincennes park, east of Paris on June 24, 2018 to celebrate the inaugural Parisian Day of Naturism.
A few hundred nudists gathered for a naked day in the sun in the Bois de Vincennes park, east of Paris on June 24, 2018 to celebrate the inaugural Parisian Day of Naturism.
The city's Nudists Association hopes it will become an annual event on the last Sunday of June each year.