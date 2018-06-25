World

WATCH | Naturalists frolic in the Parisian sun on ‘naked day’

25 June 2018 - 12:22 By timeslive

A few hundred nudists gathered for a naked day in the sun in the Bois de Vincennes park, east of Paris on June 24, 2018 to celebrate the inaugural Parisian Day of Naturism.

The city's Nudists Association hopes it will become an annual event on the last Sunday of June each year.

MORE: 

The fight over a nudist beach in KZN is far from over

Nudists have vowed to keeping fighting for a proposed nude beach in KwaZulu-Natal, even if this means changing the law to make it happen.
News
4 months ago

'We are proud of Xhosa tradition': Uproar over naked school choir video

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle has assigned Education MEC Mandla Makupula to investigate nudity on stage during a school choir competition.
News
27 days ago

