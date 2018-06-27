World

Tokyo passes tough anti-smoking law ahead of 2020 Olympics

27 June 2018 - 15:50 By Elaine Lies
Tokyo's new law bans smoking in any bar or restaurant with hired employees.
Tokyo's new law bans smoking in any bar or restaurant with hired employees.
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tokyo, Japan’s capital and host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, passed a tough anti-smoking law on Wednesday that will effectively ban smoking in most of the city’s bars and restaurants in the run-up to the games.

Japan lags many countries in efforts to fight smoking, with attempts to tackle tobacco often stymied by pro-smoking politicians, restaurateurs and Japan Tobacco, which is one-third owned by the government.

Tokyo was set to be the smokiest Olympic games in years if no action was taken, anti-smoking activists said.

The new city law, which takes full effect several months before the Olympics open on July 24, 2020, bans smoking in any bar or restaurant with hired employees.

“We’ve managed to prepare ourselves for such mega-sports events as the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the 2020 Tokyo Games,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

The Tokyo law is far tougher than legislation under debate in the upper house of Japan’s parliament to tackle the threat of secondhand smoke, which kills about 15,000 Japanese, many of them women and children, every year, activists say.

Last week, the lower house passed a watered-down version of a health ministry proposal to limit secondhand smoke in places such as schools and hospitals, but allowed smoking in outdoor spaces.

The Tokyo law will forbid outdoor smoking in places where children may be present.
Less than a fifth of Japanese smoke today, down from about half the population 50 years ago.

Last week, a member of parliament jeered a lung cancer patient who was testifying about the dangers of secondhand smoke.

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Canadian stoners high on happiness! Recreational weed is about to be legal

Dear stoners, smoking weed is legal in Canada, *pakishe umthwalo uvele uhambe... asambeni!*
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Smoking behind millions of heart attacks, strokes: WHO

While the link between smoking and a range of cancers is well known, the World Health Organization warned Thursday there was too little awareness of ...
Lifestyle
27 days ago

World No Tobacco Day: Are e-cigarettes a safe way to quit?

Thursday, May 31, marks World No Tobacco Day 2018, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help remind us all of the dangers of smoking ...
Lifestyle
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Filmmaker looking for funds to make documentary about her 'second mother' South Africa
  2. ConCourt refuses to hear appeal of woman shot by reservist policeman South Africa
  3. US judge orders migrant families to be reunited World
  4. AfriForum supports family of missing three-year-old at suspect’s bail hearing South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X