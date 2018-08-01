Trump urges end to Russia probe on second day of ex-aide Manafort's trial

As the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort moved into its second day on Wednesday, Trump called for an end to a special counsel's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election that spawned the charges.

Manafort's consulting work for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine that earned him $60m took the spotlight in testimony in federal court in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutors questioned veteran political consultant Daniel Rabin about the work he did for Manafort. Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Manafort's trial is the first under Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 14-month probe. Trump repeatedly has sought to discredit the investigation, which is also looking into any possible unlawful Trump campaign co-ordination with Moscow.

The Republican president wrote on Twitter, "This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

Russia has denied interfering in the election and Trump denies any involvement by his campaign. US intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow directed the hacking of political groups and disinformation on social media to undermine Trump's presidential election opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The question of collusion with Russia is not at the heart of the case against Manafort - the charges largely pre-date the five months he worked for Trump during a pivotal period in the 2016 race for the White House, some of them as campaign chairman. Manafort is charged with tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to report foreign bank accounts.

Referring to the Manafort trial, Trump added, "These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!" As he has before, Trump sought to distance himself from Manafort, saying he worked for him "a very short time."