No cabinet reshuffle on the cards for ANC in KZN

The new ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed speculation about a possible provincial cabinet reshuffle ahead of next year’s general elections amid fears such a move might further divide the party.

There have been reports of a possible provincial government shake-up following the successful ANC’s 8th provincial conference but newly-elected provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli squashed these on Wednesday saying there was no such thing.

“There will be no cabinet reshuffle. We have not discussed that issue. Secondly‚ we are now nine months into the elections. Let’s assume that there is an MEC who is not performing well. If we were to pause for a second and assume that somebody is not doing his or her job very well.

“What would be the interest of the ANC nine months before the elections because you can’t change budget‚ some of the programmes can’t be altered anymore. So if you put a new MEC it will simply be a replacement of one individual by another which may not have any impetus in terms of changing the direction of the department and the priorities of our movement.”