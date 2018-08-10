US reunions of immigrant families grind to a near halt

The number of immigrant children in US care who have still not been reunited with their families after being separated at the Mexican border has barely budged in the past week, as the government struggles to locate parents no longer in the US.

Over 500 children out of more than 2,500 separated from their parents by officials at the border remain in the care of the government. The number dipped to 559 this week from 572 last week, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The children were removed from their parents as part of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy to discourage illegal immigration. The policy was abandoned on June 20 in the face of criticism at home and abroad.

Shortly after, US Judge Dana Sabraw ordered that the government reunite the families within 30 days.

Since the bulk of the reunifications in July, there has been little progress, largely because many of the remaining parents have been removed from the US to Guatemala and Honduras.