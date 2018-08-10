US to rest its case against Manafort with Chicago bank

US prosecutors plan to wrap up a case on Friday against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, with jurors expected to hear about his dangling a Trump administration job to the chief executive of a Chicago bank that gave him $16 million in loans.

Greg Andres, a lawyer on US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, said in court he planned to call the prosecution's final four witnesses, three of them current or former employees of the Federal Savings Bank.

Manafort faces 18 felony counts, four of them involving the $16 million of loans prosecutors say were extended by Federal in late 2016 and early 2017, thanks to a quid pro with its bank's chief executive, Stephen Calk.

Federal and Calk, who was named an economic adviser to the Trump campaign in August 2016, did not respond to requests for comment.

Manafort emailed his long-time associate, Rick Gates, in late 2016 asking for the incoming Trump administration to consider tapping Calk for Secretary of the Army, Gates testified this week.

Gates, the deputy chairman of Trump's inaugural committee, who also worked on his campaign, was indicted along with Manafort, but pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with Mueller's investigation.