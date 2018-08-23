Lira falls as Turkey says US waging 'economic war'

The lira weakened on Thursday, staying under pressure as a damaging standoff between Turkey and the United States centered on the fate of a Christian pastor showed no signs of easing.

Ankara accused Washington of waging "economic war" and failing to respect its legal system over Andrew Brunson, whose trial in Turkey on terrorism charges - which he denies - has soured ties between the NATO allies.

The lira dipped 1.1 percent to 6.1000 against the dollar from a close of 6.0330.

It is down 38 percent this year, with the crisis in Turkish-U.S. relations feeding into losses triggered by concern about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy.

Trade was thinner than usual and probably mainly offshore. Turkish markets closed on Monday for a week to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.