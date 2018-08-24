US sanctions on Russia tied to UK nerve agent attack to kick in on Monday

US sanctions against Russia tied to a nerve agent attack in Britain, which were announced earlier this month, will officially take effect on Monday, according to a notice posted on Friday at the Federal Register.

The measures will terminate foreign assistance and some arms sales and financing to Russia, as well as deny the country credit and prohibit the export of security-sensitive goods and technology.

They will be formally published and come into effect on August 27, according to the notice in the register, a daily catalogue of actions and regulations at government agencies.

Plans to impose the sanctions, which add to a raft of existing US sanctions against Russia, were announced by the Trump administration on August 8 for what the state department said was Moscow's use of a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain.

Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russia's GRU military intelligence service, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury in March after a liquid form of the Novichok type of nerve agent was applied to his home's front door. Both survived the attack.