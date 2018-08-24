South Africa

IN PICTURES | Emotional farewell for author Mark Minnie

24 August 2018 - 17:11 By timeslive
Mark Minnie Junior, the son of author Mark Minnie, during the memorial to his father in Port Elizabeth on Friday. Mark Junior said he felt like he had been stripped bare with the death of his father.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

The family of Mark Minnie paid an emotional tribute to the former policeman at his memorial service in Port Elizabeth, with his son, Mark Junior, describing him as "the rock we stood on".

The service to the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ which exposed an alleged paedophilia ring linked to senior members of the apartheid government, took place at the Dutch Reformed Church hall in Newton Park on Friday

Minnie’s daughter‚ Brooklyn‚ also gave a moving eulogy‚ saying her father had been “brave‚ loving and crazy”.

The body of Minnie‚ 58‚ was found last Monday night at a friend’s farm in Theescombe. He had a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm was found lying next to his body.

Eugene Coetzee, chief photographer for TimesLIVE's sister publication, HeraldLIVE, captured some of the emotional scenes at the memorial service.

Loving embraces as family and friends say farewell

Mark Minnie Junior and his sister Brooklyn embrace during the memorial service for their father, Mark Minnie, in Port Elizabeth on August 24.
Image: Eugene Coetzee / The Herald
Mark Minnie's daughter, Brooklyn, is comforted at her dad's memorial service in Port Elizabeth on August 24.
Image: Eugene Coetzee / The Herald

The man, the legend

A floral tribute to author and former police detective Mark Minnie was displayed at his memorial service in Port Elizabeth on August 24.
Image: Eugene Coetzee / The Herald

The last post

As the family and close friends of Mark Minnie look on, a trumpeter plays at the former police detective's memorial service in Port Elizabeth on August 24.
Image: Eugene Coetzee / The Herald

X