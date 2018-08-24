The family of Mark Minnie paid an emotional tribute to the former policeman at his memorial service in Port Elizabeth, with his son, Mark Junior, describing him as "the rock we stood on".

The service to the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ which exposed an alleged paedophilia ring linked to senior members of the apartheid government, took place at the Dutch Reformed Church hall in Newton Park on Friday

Minnie’s daughter‚ Brooklyn‚ also gave a moving eulogy‚ saying her father had been “brave‚ loving and crazy”.

The body of Minnie‚ 58‚ was found last Monday night at a friend’s farm in Theescombe. He had a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm was found lying next to his body.

Eugene Coetzee, chief photographer for TimesLIVE's sister publication, HeraldLIVE, captured some of the emotional scenes at the memorial service.

Loving embraces as family and friends say farewell