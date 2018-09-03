Facebook's definition of terrorism helps states mute dissent - UN expert

A UN human rights expert urged Facebook on Monday to narrow its "sweeping" definition of terrorism to stop governments arbitrarily blocking legitimate opposition groups and dissenting voices.

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin wrote to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg saying Facebook wrongly treats all non-state groups that use violence in pursuit of any goals as terrorist entities.

"The use of such a sweeping definition is particularly worrying in light of a number of governments seeking to stigmatise diverse forms of dissent and opposition (whether peaceful or violent) as terrorism," wrote Ní Aoláin, UN special rapporteur on protecting human rights while countering terrorism.