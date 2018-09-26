Thousands told to flee as Florence-triggered floods wash into Carolina

Thousands of people in the Georgetown, South Carolina, area were urged to evacuate their homes on Tuesday as rainwater unleashed by Hurricane Florence surged down rivers, threatening to submerge some neighborhoods under 10 feet of water.

Georgetown, which sits at the confluence of the Waccamaw, Great Pee Dee and Sampit rivers, was largely spared the initial fury of Florence, which came ashore on Sept. 14 as a Category 1 hurricane, killing 46 people in three states.

But the port city of more than 9,000 stands in the path of what the National Weather Service has said could be significant flooding as water dumped by the storm system drains to the ocean.

"We are urging people to take this event seriously. We expect the flooding to be worse than Hurricane Matthew a couple years ago," said Randy Akers, deputy public information officer for Georgetown County. "We always urge people to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."