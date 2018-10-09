Espionage scandals show Russian army's growing clout

Russia's denials of wrongdoing have at times caused incredulous laughter in the West and some of the world's media have cast the GRU, which helped annex the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, as blundering amateurs.

But Western intelligence experts and Russian sources familiar with policy-making in the Kremlin say the West must stay on its guard.

"It’s easy to laugh at some of the GRU’s poor tradecraft and their ability but we should not underestimate them nor indeed the dangerous and reckless use of nerve agent on our streets," British security minister Ben Wallace told a security conference in Britain on Tuesday.

Intelligence experts say the GRU has stepped up its activities including black operations - covert missions that are not attributable to the organisation carrying it out - as tensions mount between Russia and the West, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow over the annexation of Crimea.