Bodies of South Korean climbers killed in Himalayas are returned home

The bodies of five South Korean mountaineers who lost their lives climbing in the Himalayas were returned to their home country on Wednesday, with officials blaming the disaster on a "sudden gust of wind."

The team of nine, including four Nepali guides, died in Nepal's worst climbing disaster in two years when a storm hit the Himalayan peak they were scaling last week.

The Korean expedition was led by Kim Chang-ho, who set the record in 2013 for being the fastest to reach the summits of the world's 14 highest mountains over 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) without using supplemental oxygen.

Weeping relatives were at Incheon airport to receive the coffins containing the bodies of the five climbers. Some mourners held portraits of their loved ones.