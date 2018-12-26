10 times Mother Nature wreaked havoc in 2018

2. Lombok earthquakes

Indonesia suffered earlier misery in August when an earthquake in Lombok killed at least 481 people.

Tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across the island had been destroyed by the 6.9-magnitude quake on August 5.

A week before that quake, a tremor surged through the island and killed 17 people.

At the end of August a string of fresh tremors left at least 10 more people dead.