WATCH | Fists fly on Christmas Day as Peruvians settle old scores

Every year at Christmas, towns in Peru gather for the Takanakuy fighting festival where the locals enjoy music, dancing, drinking, eating - and public fist fights.

The annual slugfest takes place on Christmas Day.

The fighting festival is aimed at settling old scores and starting the new year afresh. Community members say the event resolves conflicts and improves relationships.

Its name combines the local words "takay" (meaning fight) and "nakuy'"(meaning mutual).