WATCH | White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will be black

22 January 2019 - 10:38 By Staff reporter

Martina Big, who was born a white woman in Germany, claims melanin injections have 'changed her race'.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and John Barrowman on ITV's This Morning show, Big said, "the skin is getting darker and my growing hair is changing and getting curly and more dark".

Big claims a doctor told her if she and her husband have a baby it will be black. She said: "We’re not having plans, but I’m discussing regularly with my doctor if my body is OK, if [having a] baby is OK, if breastfeeding is OK, and how the baby will look like…"

Willoughby asked: "And if that baby is not – because I’m trying to think how that’s possible biologically… I don’t see how that’s possible genetically.

"If it’s not [black], will you feel close if you give birth to a white child, or will you somehow feel it’s not connected to you?"

Big replied: "No it’s a mix of Michael and me, I’m pretty sure it will be black, or milk chocolate or a little bit lighter, it doesn’t matter."

