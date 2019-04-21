Hungry for change, Ukrainians tipped to elect comedian as president

Ukrainians voted on Sunday in an election expected to thrust a comedian with no prior political experience and few detailed policies into the presidency of a nation at war and hungry for change.

At stake is the leadership of a country on the frontline of the West's standoff with Russia following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and support for a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Surveys make Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays a fictitious president in a TV series, the runaway favourite to defeat incumbent Petro Poroshenko, whose popularity has been hurt by patchy efforts to halt corruption and sliding living standards.

Both men - who traded insults and accusations in a rowdy debate in a soccer stadium in Kiev on Friday - have pledged to keep Ukraine on a pro-Western course.

But a victory for Zelenskiy would be a dramatic departure for a country whose previous presidents since its 1991 independence have been experienced politicians, including three former prime ministers.