World

Sri Lanka 'warned of threat hours before suicide attacks'

23 April 2019 - 16:36 By Reuters
Nuns hold placards as they pray during a solidarity gathering for the victims of Sri Lanka's serial bomb blasts, outside a church in New Delhi, India, on April 23 2019.
Nuns hold placards as they pray during a solidarity gathering for the victims of Sri Lanka's serial bomb blasts, outside a church in New Delhi, India, on April 23 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sri Lankan intelligence officials were tipped off about an imminent attack by Islamist militants hours before a series of suicide bombings killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Three churches and four hotels were hit by suicide bombers on Sunday morning, killing 321 people and wounding 500, sending shockwaves through an island state that has been relatively peaceful since a civil war ended a decade ago.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday, without providing evidence of its involvement.

Indian intelligence officers contacted their Sri Lankan counterparts two hours before the first attack to warn of a specific threat on churches, one Sri Lankan defence source and an Indian government source said.

Another Sri Lankan defence source said a warning came "hours before" the first strike.

One of the Sri Lankan sources said a warning was also sent by the Indians on Saturday night. The Indian government source said similar messages had been given to Sri Lankan intelligence agents on April 4 and April 20.

Sri Lanka's presidency and the Indian foreign ministry both did not respond to requests for comment. 

MORE

Islamic State group claims Sri Lanka attacks

The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka.
News
4 hours ago

Sri Lanka blasts were revenge for New Zealand mosque killings

Devastating Easter bombings in Sri Lanka were retaliation for attacks on mosques in New Zealand, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday, as Islamic ...
News
2 hours ago

Sri Lanka death toll rises to over 320 as the blame game begins

A wrap of the Sri Lanka bombings
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  3. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  4. Maria Ramos to unbundle Eskom? South Africa
  5. Tito Mboweni's Eskom SOS to Maria Ramos News

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X