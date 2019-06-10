No expansion yet of US-Mexico asylum program after Trump deal

US-bound asylum seekers are not yet being sent back to additional Mexican border towns to await processing after a deal on Friday called for the program to be immediately extended to the whole border, three Mexican officials said.

The text of the deal stated that the expansion of the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as "Remain in Mexico," would begin right away.

Officials in the Mexican border states of Sonora, south of the US states of Arizona and New Mexico, and Tamaulipas, south of Texas, said on Sunday, however, that they were unaware of expansion plans.

"As of today, we haven't been informed of anything," said Ricardo Calderon, an official with Tamaulipas' state migrants institute.

Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich issued a statement late on Saturday saying she was also awaiting more information on the plans.