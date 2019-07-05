World

Philippine drug war enforcer says 'sh** happens' after cop kills toddler

05 July 2019 - 10:53 By Martin Petty
A candle is reflected off framed photos of three-year-old Myca Ulpina at her wake in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, on July 5 2019. Ulpina was shot during what police said was a sting operation intended to arrest her father, who they said was armed and had used the child as a human shield.
A candle is reflected off framed photos of three-year-old Myca Ulpina at her wake in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, on July 5 2019. Ulpina was shot during what police said was a sting operation intended to arrest her father, who they said was armed and had used the child as a human shield.
Image: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A former police general who oversaw the bloodiest years of the Philippines' war on drugs shrugged off the killing by police of a three-year-old girl in a sting operation, saying on Thursday the world was not perfect and "sh*t happens".

Ronald dela Rosa, a senator who once led the crackdown that has killed thousands of mostly urban poor users and peddlers, said "collateral damage" was inevitable, referring to Sunday's killing of toddler Myka Ulpina in a province near Manila.

Police said she was used as a human shield by her father, a suspected drug dealer who resisted arrest and opened fire. The girl's mother has rejected that version of events.

"We are living in an imperfect world," dela Rosa told a news conference.

"Would a police officer want to shoot a child? Never, because they have children as well. But sh*t happens during operations," he said.

Separately, more than two dozen countries formally called on Thursday for a UN investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown, according to activists.

Mexico journalist murders 'crimes against humanity,' ICC told

Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday it had asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the murders of 102 journalists in Mexico from ...
News
3 months ago

Their draft resolution marks the first time that the Human Rights Council is being asked to address what 11 UN rights experts said last month was "a staggering number of unlawful deaths and police killings", which the government had shown no interest in investigating. Duterte's spokesperson had called that "outrageous interference" by "foreign propagandists".

Duterte's critics say his three-year-old campaign has been a failure, intended to create shock and fear and burnish his tough image without making a dent on big narcotics syndicates.

Allegations of police cover-ups, summary executions and planting of drugs and guns are widespread.

Police reject the allegations and say all of the more than 6,000 people they say they have killed were all armed and had all resisted arrest during official, sanctioned operations.

Activists say the drug-related killings could be closer to 27,000.

Police spokesman Bernard Banac said officers involved in the child's killing were suspended pending an impartial investigation to determine which firearm killed her.

He reiterated the police version that the girl's father pulled a gun first.

Alleged Nigerian drug mastermind extradited to US

A Nigerian suspected of being the mastermind of an international drug-smuggling operation was extradited to the US on Thursday
News
2 weeks ago

"It cannot be helped if there was an accident ... if he used his daughter as a human shield," he said.

Lawyers and activists slammed dela Rosa and said a day of reckoning would come for police who killed illegally.

"This is not 'shit happens'. This happens when gov't dispenses justice from guns instead of courts," Jose Manuel Diokno, a lawyer who has mounted legal challenges to Duterte's crackdown, said on Twitter.

Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher for the New York-based Human Rights Watch, said dela Rosa had shown "an uncaring, even contemptuous attitude" towards the child's killing.

"Dela Rosa should be reminded that he, too, will answer for his complicity in the slaughter of thousands," Conde said. 

Reuters

MORE

Canada's Ontario province says will sue opioid makers

Canada's most populous province of Ontario on Monday announced plans to sue opioid makers to recover health care costs related to the deadly ...
News
1 month ago

Inmates show off crochet creations in Brazil prison fashion show

The catwalk came to a Brazilian prison Wednesday when models from the Sao Paulo Fashion Week paraded a collection at a maximum security facility in ...
News
1 month ago

Denver votes to become first US city to decriminalise 'magic mushrooms'

Denver is set to become the first city in the United States to decriminalise magic mushrooms.
News
1 month ago

Grassed up: Facebook leads Myanmar police to weed-growing Americans

Myanmar police have arrested one American and two locals after photos on Facebook led them to a huge plantation of towering marijuana plants near ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X