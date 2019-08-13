World

Donald Trump's 'lies' are up to 20 a day, according to Fact Checkers

13 August 2019 - 11:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Donald Trump, as of his 928th day in office, had lied or made misleading statements more than 12,000 times, says the Washington Post.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

The Washington Post has kept tabs on US President Donald Trump and published their tally through Fact Checkers database, which details just how often the president utters false or misleading statements in public.

The publication reports that as of Trump's 928th day in office, he had lied or made misleading statements over 12,000 times. 

In April the publication revealed that he had crossed the 10,000 mark. The report further states that Trump lied 13 times a day, and is currently lying 20 times a day on average. 

Immigration is one his most frequent lies. Trump has told the public more than 193 times that the wall between Mexico and the US is being built "faster and better than ever". In fact, Congress said none of the $1.57bn appropriated for boarder protection may be used to build Trump's wall but may be used for, among other things, renovations.

The Fact Checkers database also reports while the economy is in good shape, it is not doing as well as it did under former presidents Bill Clinton, Lyndon B Johnson, Dwight D Eisenhower and Ulysses Grant. 

CNN also recently released a similar report in which they said he had made 56 false claims in the recent weeks, during public appearances and some via social media.

