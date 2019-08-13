No magic cure to stop the beetle that's mercilessly killing trees across SA

No treatment has been proven to save trees infested by the polyphagous shot hole borer (PSHB) beetle, says the scientist who spearheads research on the invasive species which is killing thousands of trees in eight provinces.

Prof Wilhelm de Beer dismissed reports that there is “finally a solution” to get rid of the PSHB, warning that scientific evidence did not yet back up the claims that the latest fungicidal remedy works.

“Claims like this are really dangerous,” De Beer told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“My main concern is that the 'results' put out are experimental and I’m concerned about the scientific merit of them.

“We want to do rigorous, independent scientific trials on all the products available on the market and have put in a proposal to City Parks Johannesburg to do this,” said De Beer, who leads the PSHB network, combining the expertise of some 17 academics from seven universities.