World

A whole airline plane to yourself? It happened to this dude...

16 August 2019 - 06:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A US man, the only passenger on a Delta Airlines flight, got to personally experience how rock stars and oil sheikhs live. File photo.
A US man, the only passenger on a Delta Airlines flight, got to personally experience how rock stars and oil sheikhs live. File photo.
Image: Gui Yong Kang/123rf.com

While some of us dream of the sweet life of flying on a private jet, a US man got a taste of the treatment after discovering he was the only passenger on a Delta flight.

Vincent Peone, who documented the experience, said he thought it was quiet when he arrived for his flight from Aspen, Colorado.

"Last week Delta gave me my own private jet ... kind of," Peone captioned the video.

The video begins at the gate with a Delta staff member announcing on the public address system, "Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time, Mr Peone?" Peone responds, "That's me," and approaches the counter.

Watch video below:

Inside the plane, a flight attendant struggled to hide her amusement as she continued protocols as if the plane was full.

"Good evening, Vincent, and welcome aboard," she said. "We look forward to taking care of you today."

In an interview with the Washington Post, Peone said: "I had called them and got some information about what was available. Coming back [to the airport] at 7pm meant I would have gotten to see more of Aspen, because it was a short trip anyway, so I took the later option."

He said he didn’t know that he was the only person booked on the flight.

"So I arrived at the airport, which is a very tiny airport, and at the desk, they were like, “I don’t know if we even need to make the announcement, because it’s just you.

"I was like, 'Oh, no. Do the announcement.' Obviously, everyone really enjoyed playing along."

Delta Airlines responded to the video on Twitter, saying "thank you for the shoutout".

READ MORE

Siv Ngesi: Spend your cash on unforgettable experiences, not things

When it comes to travelling, actor-comedian Siv Ngesi is all about meeting locals, getting lost and not having a plan.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Singer Deborah Cox 'shaken up' after three-hour delay on SAA flight

Canadian R&B sensation Deborah Cox has slammed SA Airways (SAA) for being of "no help" after a three-hour flight delay following a trip to Ghana for ...
News
1 week ago

The final word on UK transit visas for SA passport holders

If you're flying through the UK and have a Schengen visa, do you still need a UK transit visa? Our travel expert has the answer
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000 South Africa
  3. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  4. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X