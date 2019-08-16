A whole airline plane to yourself? It happened to this dude...
While some of us dream of the sweet life of flying on a private jet, a US man got a taste of the treatment after discovering he was the only passenger on a Delta flight.
Vincent Peone, who documented the experience, said he thought it was quiet when he arrived for his flight from Aspen, Colorado.
"Last week Delta gave me my own private jet ... kind of," Peone captioned the video.
The video begins at the gate with a Delta staff member announcing on the public address system, "Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time, Mr Peone?" Peone responds, "That's me," and approaches the counter.
Watch video below:
Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv— vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019
Inside the plane, a flight attendant struggled to hide her amusement as she continued protocols as if the plane was full.
"Good evening, Vincent, and welcome aboard," she said. "We look forward to taking care of you today."
In an interview with the Washington Post, Peone said: "I had called them and got some information about what was available. Coming back [to the airport] at 7pm meant I would have gotten to see more of Aspen, because it was a short trip anyway, so I took the later option."
He said he didn’t know that he was the only person booked on the flight.
"So I arrived at the airport, which is a very tiny airport, and at the desk, they were like, “I don’t know if we even need to make the announcement, because it’s just you.
"I was like, 'Oh, no. Do the announcement.' Obviously, everyone really enjoyed playing along."
Delta Airlines responded to the video on Twitter, saying "thank you for the shoutout".