A whole airline plane to yourself? It happened to this dude...

While some of us dream of the sweet life of flying on a private jet, a US man got a taste of the treatment after discovering he was the only passenger on a Delta flight.

Vincent Peone, who documented the experience, said he thought it was quiet when he arrived for his flight from Aspen, Colorado.

"Last week Delta gave me my own private jet ... kind of," Peone captioned the video.

The video begins at the gate with a Delta staff member announcing on the public address system, "Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time, Mr Peone?" Peone responds, "That's me," and approaches the counter.

Watch video below: