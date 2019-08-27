World

WATCH | Pedestrians plunge into river as Turkish bridge collapses

27 August 2019 - 15:22 By Emile Bosch

Two people were injured in Terme, northern Turkey, on Monday when a city bridge collapsed due to heavy rains.

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Black Sea town over the weekend, causing the bridge to collapse, local authorities said.

CCTV footage obtained by local broadcaster Kanal 362 showed the moment the bridge collapses as two pedestrians were crossing.

The pedestrians can be seen falling into the river along with a car. Both survived with minor injuries.

