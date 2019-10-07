World

WATCH | Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests

07 October 2019 - 13:10 By Deepa Kesa

A journalist was hit by a petrol bomb on October 6 2019, as protests in Hong Kong ended in violent clashes.

Police fired teargas and baton-charged the crowds, while demonstrators threw bricks and petrol bombs at law-enforcement officers.

A witness told Reuters the petrol bomb was mistakenly thrown at the journalist by protesters.

It caused the reporter's rain cover and helmet to catch fire.

The local journalist was admitted to hospital with minor injuries.

