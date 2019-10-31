WATCH | Dramatic footage released of raid to kill Islamic State leader Al-Baghdadi

The Pentagon has released graphic images from last weekend's commando raid in Syria. The video shows the operation in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed on October 26 2019.

The grainy, black-and-white aerial videos from the raid, released on October 30 2019, show US special operations forces closing in on Al-Baghdadi's compound and US aircraft firing at militants.

After the raid, Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, who led the operation, said: “It looks pretty much like a parking lot, with large potholes.”

US President Donald Trump said Al-Baghdadi died “whimpering” and “crying”. However, McKenzie could not confirm this.

Some have said this is the end of an era for the “war on terror”.