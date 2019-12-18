World

WATCH | US president Donald Trump's possible impeachment: How we got here, in 60 seconds

18 December 2019 - 11:18 By Deepa Kesa

US politicians approved two charges against Donald Trump on December 13 2019, setting up a full House of Representatives vote on whether to impeach the US president for abusing his powers and obstructing congress.

Democrats and Republicans in the house judiciary committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing sombre as they put Trump on track to become only the third US president ever to be impeached.

“Today is a solemn and sad day,” committee chairperson Jerry Nadler said after the votes, which were called with surprising speed after a caustic 14-hour debate the previous day.

The historic votes approved two articles: one charges the president with abuse of power for conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Ukraine launching investigations into US Democrats; the other with obstruction of congress for his blanket refusal to co-operate with any aspect of the inquiry.

The articles of impeachment will now be considered by the full house, which is set to vote on impeaching Trump on December 18 2019.

READ MORE:

House panel approves Donald Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote

US lawmakers took the grave step on Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach ...
News
4 days ago

Trump impeachment drive enters crucial week in divided Congress

The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in a sharply divided US Congress enter a new phase Monday when the House Judiciary ...
News
1 week ago

'Witch Hunt!' The quest to impeach Donald Trump

Democrats in the US Congress are building a case to impeach President Donald Trump, probably before Christmas. The president will then face a trial ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  4. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X