Responses pour in after Donald Trump halts WHO funding - 'this is a crime against humanity'

“I am instructing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the WHO role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. The WHO failed in its duty and must be held accountable.”

Trump has previously been reported to have downplayed the coronavirus, spreading misinformation and of failing to heed warnings by health experts and advisers from his office.

Many are accusing him of dodging accountability for his failure and are slamming him for cutting funding in the middle of a pandemic. The US is the hardest hit country by the coronavirus, with more than 600,000 confirmed cases and over 25,000 deaths, according to a BBC report.

These are some of the views shared on Twitter: