Responses pour in after Donald Trump halts WHO funding - 'this is a crime against humanity'

15 April 2020 - 10:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu

US President Donald Trump said on April 14 2020 that he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Trump, speaking at a White House news conference, said the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable”.

The global community continues to flood social media to criticise US President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding for the WHO, after he accused it of not doing enough to warn the US about coronavirus when it first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Trump addressed the media on Tuesday from the White House and revealed that a review into the role of the organisation in the US will be conducted. He instructed his administration to halt funding until the review was concluded.

“I am instructing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the WHO role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. The WHO failed in its duty and must be held accountable.”

Trump has previously been reported to have downplayed the coronavirus, spreading misinformation and of failing to heed warnings by health experts and advisers from his office. 

Many are accusing him of dodging accountability for his failure and are slamming him for cutting funding in the middle of a pandemic. The US is the hardest hit country by the coronavirus, with more than 600,000 confirmed cases and over 25,000 deaths, according to a BBC report. 

These are some of the views shared on Twitter:

