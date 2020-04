Three hundred drones staged a stunning light show in Zhuhai City, in China's Guangdong province, on Saturday.

The drones lit up the night sky in Zhuhai after 54 members of the Zhuhai medical team offered their services in Hubei province. The coronavirus pandemic first appeared in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

More than 30 members of the medical team were present to enjoy the drone performance.