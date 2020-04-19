'Red tape' blocks foreign medics from joining SA's fight against Covid-19

More than 450 foreign-trained medical professionals say red tape is preventing them joining SA's coronavirus fight.

Writing in the South African Medical Journal, two foreign medical graduates said they had heard from 458 counterparts who are "currently in SA, and are either unemployed or working in nonmedical roles. Almost all are willing to serve during the Covid-19 outbreak."

They say the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) can take up to two years to register them, a claim the council has denied.

At the same time, senior medics at the University of Cape Town have raised concerns about the "unethical practice" of First World nations recruiting doctors from poorer nations.