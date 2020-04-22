World

WATCH | Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

22 April 2020 - 13:58 By TimesLIVE

On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living. But there is another front line of those who must care for the dead - like the four women who run a funeral home in New York City's Harlem, which is so overrun with bodies they sometimes must, heartbreakingly, turn families away.

Funeral director Jenny Adames says the women look out for each other. She reminds them - as much as they can stick to it – to “limit your compassion please, because we gotta move on to the next one. There's no time to stop.”

MORE

New York governor attacks Trump for 'passing buck' on pandemic response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing him of ...
News
4 days ago

From threats to denial - five Donald Trump coronavirus shockers that had us shook

From his response to the coronavirus, to his handling of reporters and controversial moves concerning immigration and the WHO, US President Donald ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | 'New York, New York' rings out across Big Apple to honor medical workers

New Yorkers usually clap, bang pots and pans, or simply cry "thank you" out of their windows every evening at 7 pm, honoring the health care workers ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X