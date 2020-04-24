WATCH | Trump shocker: Suggests trying UV light, injected disinfectant as possible Covid-19 cures

US President Donald Trump has again left people stunned and confused with his bizarre suggestion that disinfectant and ultraviolet light could possibly be used to treat Covid-19.

Trump floated the idea at a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday at the White House, suggesting that patients could be injected with disinfectant as a form of treatment.

“So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it. And then I said, 'supposing you brought the light inside the body' - which you can do either through the skin or in some other way and I think you said you're going to test that too? Sounds interesting.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute and is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”