WATCH | Rare pink dolphins come out to play as Covid-19 hits Thailand's tourism

Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand filmed a rare encounter with pink dolphins, which scientists say are becoming bolder in the absence of tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage shows three pink dolphins swimming close to a fishing boat in calm waters off Koh Pha Ngan, an island in southeastern Thailand.

"I was so impressed, because I never imagined I would get to see pink dolphins," said Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman who provided the video to Reuters.