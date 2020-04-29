South Africa

Hartbeespoort couple arrested in posh estate for selling Eskom prepaid vouchers

29 April 2020 - 16:46 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A couple from Hartbeespoort was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of Eskom prepaid vouchers.
A couple from Hartbeespoort was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of Eskom prepaid vouchers.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

A couple living in Hartbeespoort was arrested on Friday in connection with the illegal sale of Eskom pre-paid electricity vouchers and for allegedly operating with fake permits during the lockdown.

The arrests took place at their rented house in a luxury estate, after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to Peter Malitsha, Eskom’s senior manager responsible for internal investigations: “The investigations were triggered by an arrest made in December 2018, where two illegal credit dispensing units were recovered and seized in another rented house in an opulent estate in Pretoria East."

The suspects were not registered Eskom vendors, yet they allegedly issued vouchers originated from stolen Eskom units. In addition, the suspects were found in possession of fraudulent Disaster Management Act (DMA) travelling permits, R20,000 cash and prepaid electricity vouchers which were immediately confiscated by the investigation team, Malitsha added.

This event led to the arrest of a third suspect in Kempton Park, who is allegedly known to be the originator of the fraudulent travelling permits which enabled the couple to travel for their "illegal business of selling Eskom pre-paid vouchers".

According to Malitsha, the illegal buying and selling of prepaid electricity vouchers is one of the forms of electricity theft which has led to the country’s economic downturn. It causes job losses, spikes in energy tariffs, and pressurises taxpayers and legal electricity buyers.  

MORE

We're clueless, say residents of town at centre of Cape's rural Covid-19 outbreak

The fruit and wine farming town of Ceres, two hours north of Cape Town, has become the Western Cape's rural Covid-19 epicentre.
News
2 hours ago

Court overturns dissolution of City of Tshwane council

The North Gauteng high court has overturned the decision by Gauteng premier David Makhura's executive to dissolve the City of Tshwane council.
Politics
2 hours ago

From UIF to spaza shops - what you need to know about Covid-19 economic relief

The cluster consists of ministers from various government departments
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X