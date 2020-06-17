Show me the data: US doctors skeptical of reported Covid breakthrough

The report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among US doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of an influential Covid-19 study left them wanting to see more data.

Global pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the process of reporting coronavirus study results, feeding confusion over whether therapies have been proven effective. One influential Covid study was withdrawn this month by respected British medical journal The Lancet over data concerns.

Researchers in Britain said dexamethasone, used to fight inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates of the most severely ill Covid-19 patients by around a third, and they would work to publish full details as soon as possible.

But hours later South Korea's top health official cautioned about the use of the drug for Covid-19 patients due to potential side effects.