WATCH | Romantic wedding photo opportunity goes horribly wrong at US beach

03 July 2020 - 13:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Lifesavers rescued a bride and groom who were washed out to sea during photo shoot on a US beach.
Image: 123RF/miramiska

A romantic photo opportunity went horribly wrong when a couple was knocked over  by waves and swept into the ocean in southern California, US.

The incident was shared by ABC News on Instagram.

The couple, bride in a wedding dress and groom in a suit, can be seen enjoying a photo shoot on rocks before being knocked over and swept into the water when a giant wave crashed. Neither suffered injuries.

According to the news channel, the incident took place at Laguna Beach.

In the now-viral video, lifeguards can be seen heading out with flotation devices to save the couple. The lifeguards can also be seen dragging the bride out of the water and on to the sand, where her husband was waiting.

According to US Eye Witness News, beaches in California are open during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They were reopened in May for swimming, surfing, running and walking. No chairs, canopies, coolers, grills or sunbathing are allowed. Beach parking lots, boardwalks, volleyball courts and piers remain shut.

Watch the video below:

