Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made $13bn in a day - here's what you need to know
Everyone is talking about the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos after a Bloomberg report that he made $13bn (about R213.6bn) in just one day.
This is what you need to know:
Breaking the record
The publication reports that the Amazon CEO became the first ever person to make that much money in a day since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012. It said the jump was because Amazon shares surged by 7.9% on Monday, the highest since December 2018.
Amazon thriving amid pandemic
It's reported Bezos is now worth more than companies including Nike and McDonald's. The surge in Amazon’s share price also pushed Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, further up the rich list.
On Wednesday morning, MacKenzie was the 17th richest person in the world. Her net worth is $61.5bn, according to Forbes magazine.
McKenzie got 25% of Amazon's stock in her divorce settlement with Jeff in 2019. CNN reported at the time that this amounted to about $38bn.
The $200bn mark
CNBC News reports that Bezos' net worth would have likely surpassed the $200bn mark, but this was stalled by his 2019 divorce settlement.
From shock, inspiration to funny reactions, this is what people had to say on Twitter:
Today - in a 24 hour period - Jeff Bezos made 13 billion dollars.— 🇧🇲💜✨ brennx0r ✨💜🇧🇲 (@brennx0r) July 21, 2020
Absolutely no one should be able to do this.
#JeffBezos made 18.5 billion dollars in a day. That is roughly 13 million dollars a minute. And here, I'm asking HR, salary kab aayega?— Jayadev (@jayadevcalamur) July 21, 2020
Jeff Bezos made 13 billion in one day and I'm here waiting for one month alawee..— Jamila Motunrola 🇳🇬⚪ (@mobytoolz) July 21, 2020
Wow pic.twitter.com/4QRSKG8roj
Jeff Bezos just made another $13 billion. Yesterday.— In these difficult times, (@babadookspinoza) July 21, 2020
I made $85 yesterday.
Jeff Bezos: Makes $13 billion dollars in a single day.— Solo (@NinStar_) July 22, 2020
Me working at minimum wage: pic.twitter.com/4D3aXvhpMu
Jeff Bezos' net worth increased by $13 billion in one day.— JRehling (@JRehling) July 22, 2020
That's so much money, there's practically nothing he could do to spend it all, besides reducing the problem of income inequality, beginning with his own employees.
The girl who curved Jeff bezos for the football star In high school watching him make 13 billion today pic.twitter.com/P2q0VZCjq3— john (@iam_johnw) July 22, 2020
Jeff Bezos really made 13 billion dollars today ? Lmfaoooooooo Ima just go cry brb 🤣— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) July 22, 2020