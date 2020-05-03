Covid-19

As usual, white business is the first to benefit

A study by the Institute for Policy Studies in the US found that the wealth of some billionaires, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and SA-born Elon Musk, continues to rise despite uncertainty in the world economy.



So there are winners in every situation. Locally, there are companies that are benefiting from the Covid-19 crisis, thanks to the way government spending has been redirected in response. But the sad truth is that most of those companies are white. Black business is at the back of the queue, as usual...