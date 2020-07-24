South Africa

PODCAST | When children kill

24 July 2020 - 12:24 By Nicole Engelbrecht
A 59-year-old woman was viciously murdered in her home in 2002.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

On September 14 2002, 59-year-old businesswoman Rahda Govender was viciously murdered in her home in what initially appeared to be a home invasion gone wrong.

When the investigating officer arrested two men weeks later, however, they had a very different story to tell about how they came to be in the Govender's home that night. Soon, a third suspect would enter the fray, and the identity and age of the person would shock SA and the Govender family.

The girl, dubbed “P”, would go on to become SA’s youngest convicted killer.

In episode 35 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this horrific and terrifying crime.

LISTEN TO THE STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

