World

One person shot dead during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

26 July 2020 - 08:14 By Reuters
A placard is placed near the sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester standing on the empty plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, in Bristol, Britain, on July 15 2020.
A placard is placed near the sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester standing on the empty plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, in Bristol, Britain, on July 15 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out as a group of about 100 people marched and chanted "Fists up! Fight back!"

Austin's police and the city's Emergency Medical Services department confirmed on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

No other details from police or the EMS were immediately available. Police said they would soon provide a briefing on the killing.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

MORE

Black Lives Matter protesters hit Portland streets for 56th consecutive day

Thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators crowded outside the central police precinct in Portland on Thursday evening as protests continued for a ...
News
1 day ago

Trump 'blames' US Covid-19 infection surge on Black Lives Matter protests

US president Donald Trump suggests that Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's death could be the reason for the spike of Covid-19 cases in ...
News
1 day ago

Thousands of US workers walk out in 'Strike for Black Lives'

Thousands of US workers walked out of their jobs across the country Monday for a strike in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and other ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures South Africa
  2. KZN businessman's account frozen for pocketing almost R700k in UIF money South Africa
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Teachers and pupils in tears as land protesters gut their new school South Africa
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X