Beirut protesters hurl rocks as anger over devastating blast reignites

Lebanese protesters hurled rocks at security forces blocking a road near parliament on Sunday in a second day of anti-government demonstrations after the devastating explosion in Beirut last Tuesday.

Riot police wearing body armour and carrying batons clashed with demonstrators in chaotic scenes in central Beirut.

Thousands of demonstrators were converging on Parliament Square and nearby Martyrs' Square, a Reuters correspondent said. "We want the entire government to leave, we want elections now," demonstrator Yusef Dour said.

The explosion in the port killed dozens of people, injured thousands and gutted swathes of the city. Protesters, already angry over the country's deep economic crisis, have called on the government to quit over what they say was negligence that led to the blast.

"We want to destroy and kill the government. They gave us no jobs nor rights," said Nissan Ghrawi, a 19-year-old unemployed demonstrator.

The country's top Christian Maronite cleric, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, earlier said the cabinet should resign as it cannot "change the way it governs".

"The resignation of an MP or a minister is not enough ... the whole government should resign as it is unable to help the country recover," he said in his Sunday sermon.