World

'She is more than prepared for the job': Praise for Kamala Harris as possible first black woman US vice-president

13 August 2020 - 09:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Senator Kamala Harris has been named as Joe Biden's US presidential running mate - the first black woman to be a vice-presidential nominee.
Senator Kamala Harris has been named as Joe Biden's US presidential running mate - the first black woman to be a vice-presidential nominee.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Messages of support and congratulations are pouring in for US senator Kamala Harris after she was named as Joe Biden's running mate in the upcoming elections.

Harris's new role will set her up to possibly becoming the first black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be US vice-president. She is the fourth woman in US history to be chosen for the role.

In his announcement this week, the former vice-president praised Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.

“Back when Kamala was attorney-general, she worked closely with Joseph Robinette 'Beau' Biden. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign,” he said.

Since the announcement, Harris's name has been trending on social media around the world, including in SA, where former public protector Thuli Madonsela celebrated the news.

Former US president Barack Obama also gave his approval. In a statement on Twitter, Obama said he “couldn't be more thrilled” about Harris being named as Biden's running mate.

“By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice-president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” Obama said.

“Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements for the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”

Obama added that Harris's story was one that he and so many others could see in themselves.

“A story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now,” he said.

Here is a snapshot of what many others on social media had to say:

READ MORE

History made as Biden names Kamala Harris as presidential running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, making her the first Black ...
News
1 day ago

Penny Lebyane & Trevor Noah applaud possible first black woman US vice-president

"The voices of women have shaped our realities in recent history and it's about time women of colour rise to their rightful place."
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Trump asks supporters not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at his rally

Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president's upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at the ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X