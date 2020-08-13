'She is more than prepared for the job': Praise for Kamala Harris as possible first black woman US vice-president
Messages of support and congratulations are pouring in for US senator Kamala Harris after she was named as Joe Biden's running mate in the upcoming elections.
Harris's new role will set her up to possibly becoming the first black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be US vice-president. She is the fourth woman in US history to be chosen for the role.
In his announcement this week, the former vice-president praised Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.
“Back when Kamala was attorney-general, she worked closely with Joseph Robinette 'Beau' Biden. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign,” he said.
Since the announcement, Harris's name has been trending on social media around the world, including in SA, where former public protector Thuli Madonsela celebrated the news.
History made. Congratulations @KamalaHarris on being chosen as presidential candidate Biden’s VP candidate 💐 pic.twitter.com/kXWGN6o5Mn— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 11, 2020
Former US president Barack Obama also gave his approval. In a statement on Twitter, Obama said he “couldn't be more thrilled” about Harris being named as Biden's running mate.
“By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice-president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” Obama said.
“Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements for the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”
Obama added that Harris's story was one that he and so many others could see in themselves.
“A story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now,” he said.
I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020
Here is a snapshot of what many others on social media had to say:
Sen. Harris, soon to be Vice President Harris made such an incredibly wonderful speech today, I’m so proud of Joe and Kamala, they’re going to push our nation forward in a positive direction! #BidenHarris2020Landslide— Myles 🥁💛🐝 (@mdm1002) August 13, 2020
I’m not crying. You’re crying.— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) August 12, 2020
I ❤️ “Mamala” @KamalaHarris.#Mamala #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/2oyFM0eLEf
I've said it before & will say it again: #KamalaHarris is the most charismatic politician in America. Biden had to really be secure in himself to take on such a presence. She is lighting up that stage and that room and you can only imagine were there a crowd, the cheers. pic.twitter.com/ItArlMNsFQ— Victoria Brownworth #SaveTheUSPS (@VABVOX) August 12, 2020
Oh, the joy of hearing a leader tell the truth! #KamalaHarris— mujertropical🌴🇵🇷 (@chattypatra) August 12, 2020
This!!!#WeHaveHerBack— 💛🐝Ambitiously seeking KamalaForVP😷 (@ThunderHeadFan) August 13, 2020
Thank you for always standing up for all womxn, no matter the personal cost for sticking with your principals.