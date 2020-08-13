'She is more than prepared for the job': Praise for Kamala Harris as possible first black woman US vice-president

Messages of support and congratulations are pouring in for US senator Kamala Harris after she was named as Joe Biden's running mate in the upcoming elections.

Harris's new role will set her up to possibly becoming the first black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be US vice-president. She is the fourth woman in US history to be chosen for the role.

In his announcement this week, the former vice-president praised Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.

“Back when Kamala was attorney-general, she worked closely with Joseph Robinette 'Beau' Biden. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign,” he said.

Since the announcement, Harris's name has been trending on social media around the world, including in SA, where former public protector Thuli Madonsela celebrated the news.